What we can expect from ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’

The apoplectic apes are back to stir up the hornet’s nest as the third instalment of the primate franchise War for the Planet of the Apes is all set to hit the screens this Friday. And this time, director Matt Reeves promises more in store for the fans.

All the teasers and trailers so far have set very high expectations, especially after the resounding success of the preceding movie Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.

As the excitement around the release continues to build, here’s what you can expect from ‘the war’:

1.Caesar’s rise to the ape monarchy

Whilst the second part of the Planet of the Apes franchise witnessed Caesar becoming a husband and then a father, the upcoming movie will show him as a full grown leader of the apes.

Following the events of Koba’s betrayal and his eventual death by Caesar’s own hands, the ape tribe now need a patriarch to lead them against the humans whom they would be battling. And no one is more deserving claimant of the throne than Caesar himself.

A fierce war beckons, and the ape half will be spearheaded by their most revered member.

2.An intense ape vs. human battle

The apes and human beings have always been at loggerheads, but this time it going to be a full-throttle battle. A war.

The humans still consider them responsible for the virus and will be waging a war against the apes in the movie. However, the humans will be projected as the antagonists this time . The bad guys.

Led by the Colonel played by Woody Harrelson, the humans will be treading the extra mile in an attempt to eliminate the anthropoids and save mankind. The apes, on the other hand, are out to decide the fate of their own.

It’s a battle for the ages, an enthralling encounter, a war for the planet of the apes!

3.Koba to return, but not in a way you think

Yes, he was killed in the Dawn movie. But Koba continues to be a part of the franchise, albeit in a very different way.

Having killed Koba for his treachery, Caesar is now haunted by the ensuing guilt. He learns about the former’s hatred towards humans and finds it justified according to the makers. And that’s exactly what drives him to wage a war against them.

Koba may not appear physically while battling the humans, he is still very much alive in Caesar’s mind.

4.More brutality and barbarity

A war is a war. Irrespective of whom it is fought between, it will always have catastrophic consequences. And so will be the case in the movie too.

With both clans fully armed and weaponised, the battle is surely going to be a valiant one. A more intense and fierce plot is on the cards, so one can expect the third part of the franchise to be a cut above the previous two in every sense of entertainment and thrill.

Are you ready?

5.The Bad Ape

The upcoming movie also features a new member in the ape camp called Bad Ape. And just like Caesar, he too understands and speaks English.

The miniature-sized creature is a chimp who escaped a zoo when Simian’s flu broke out and lived as a hermit before joining Caesar’s gang. One of the trailers shows the Bad Ape disclosing to Caesar how the humans killed all the apes in the Sierra zoo and also the camp where humans are staying and hatching a plot against the apes. He also explains how he learnt to speak like humans.

But what makes the Bap Ape really bad? Well, barge into your nearest cinema hall on 14 July to find out!

War for the Planet of the Apes directed by Matt Reeves stars Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn, Amiah Miller, Karin Konoval, Judy Greer and Terry Notary.