What gives FutureWorks an edge over the other post-production studios?

FutureWorks Media, the post-production studio, has carved a niche for itself in providing cutting-edge to their clients across mediums. The studio, led by experienced professionals, have had the biggest market players like Yash Raj Films, Dharma Productions and Excel Entertainment as an integral part of their clientele. Clients who have worked with FutureWorks in the past, have always had a reason to come back and use their services time and again.

Talking about his stint with FutureWorks for his film ‘Bank Chor’ graded by Asia’s premier colorist Andreas Bruckl, DoP Adil Afshar said, “When I moved here, one good thing I like about this particular studio is the attention for detail. Since ‘Bankchor’ is not a mega budget movie; when I say mega budget it doesn’t have Shah Rukh, Salman or Aamir; in spite of that the attention for detail for my film was commendable. FutureWorks pays equal attention to every single film, irrespective of the budget and stars, in fact every single shot is considered important.”

Staying in the forefront of technology, the studio never fails to offer creative and innovative solutions to various hindrances and problems faced by their clients, as DoP Adil points out, “The biggest problem amongst the DP’s was that whatever we were seeing on the cinema screen doesn’t translate on the television screen. The reason being we grade on the cinema screen where your attention is undivided and there is no beam of light coming from anywhere, leave alone the other distractions.

So, when you see it on television, it isn’t projection instead its backlit. Television has got a self-illuminating screen, so what filmmakers usually do is simply make a television version of it. While what Futureworks has done, and what I believe gives them an edge over the other studios, that they are readjusting the details as per the requirement of television and they have got the best possible TV monitor to simultaneously readjust the grading as per the requirement. So for the first time, I am so delighted that the songs and trailers are looking uniform across mediums be it your big screen, television or digital. I thoroughly enjoyed working with the team and I would like to thanks them for their dedication to my project and I look forward to work with them very soon.”

FutureWorks is also the first post-production facility in India to set up HDR grading and mastering. The post-production house recently installed Sony’s Flagship HDR Monitor BVM-X300. With the digitisation of content and with streaming channels like Amazon and Netflix implementing newer standards, FutureWorks has also forayed in to digital format. The studio offered their camera rental and DI services for Amazon India First Original with Excel Entertainment ‘Inside Edge’. The episodes were graded by senior colourist Rahul Purav and shot by ace DoP Sanjay Kapoor.

Talking about how different it was to work with FutureWorks than the other studios, he said, “When we first came to Futureworks, we were looking for a post house that could process and deliver in 4K Raw and UHD. We were also testing delivery in HDR. We needed a post house that could back up it’s technology with flair and creativity. Fortunately for us we found that perfect combination in FutureWorks and I can’t wait to finish shooting and be back at Futureworks to post it.”