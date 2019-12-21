What are you watching this Christmas season?

With Christmas already here, it’s time for some hot cup of cocoa, books, Christmas trees, festive lights, dazzling ornaments and a whole lot of cheer and happiness. Oh! and how can we miss the very dear Netflix!

The streaming giant recently announced some new originals, all giving out the Christmas vibe. The movies are loaded with warmth, fun, love and definitely more love. Grab a blanket, snuggle with your loved one, get a hot cup of drink and you are all set for a perfect pre-Christmas bliss.

Holiday in the Wild:

Starring Kristin Davis (Kate) and Rob Lowe (Derek), this simple romantic feature will fill your heart with love. After an unexpected separation from her husband, Kate finds her travel partner Derek, while she is on a solo trip in the wild. And like teenagers, both fall in love, unknowingly, bringing out the holiday magic.

Klaus:

Created by Sergio Pablos (Despicable Me), a former Disney animator from projects like The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Tarzan, Klaus tells the story of Jesper, who is stationed on the frozen isolated island. The adventure brings to picture, the reality behind Santa Claus and how he along with his mates bought holiday cheer across the globe.

The Knight Before Christmas:

Vanessa Hudgens, in this new romantic comedy plays a science teacher and falls in love with a medieval English knight (Josh Whitehouse) who magically transports to the present day.

Holiday Rush:

A widower (Romany Malco), who is raising his four children after the death of their mom, spoils his kids at Christmas. When he loses his job right before the holidays, he’s forced to simplify his life and discover what really brings his family true joy: each other.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby:

Christmas brings the ultimate gift to Aldovia: a royal baby. But first, Queen Amber must save her family and kingdom by unwrapping a monarchy mystery. The film follows the real-life trajectory of Meghan Markle’s journey from American actress to royal and new mom.

So, start your Christmas eve early. Go binge watching!