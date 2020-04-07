Weta Digital’s ‘Gemini Man’ VFX sizzle reel reveals how they de-aged Will Smith

One of the recurrent praises among many that Gemini Man received have been with regards to the visual effects used to de-age Will Smith. The team behind this amazing technological feat in visual effects has touted the fact that they didn’t simply de-age Will Smith’s face, but instead, they created a digital double of young Will Smith that was informed by a comprehensive motion-capture performance.

A motion-capture performance is done either on set or in a soundstage created for motion capture, and the actor is replaced with a digital model.



Virtual Production has now allowed filmmakers to see a rough version of what the shot will look like in the monitor while cameras are rolling.

Here’s what Weta Digital shared, “Gemini Man broke new ground with digital human work. Technological innovation, experimentation, and collaboration enabled our VFX team to deliver director Ang Lee’s vision. See how we brought Junior to life in this VFX sizzle reel.”

Will Smith’s face is only being used as a reference for the digital model. When Will Smith was on set with a motion-capture camera strapped on his head and dots on his face, he was replaced with a digital model of young Will Smith.

Director Ang Lee has been tinkering with VFX on film but Lee’s preoccupation with the technology may have kept him from paying attention on the storyline.

Gemini Man is an innovative action-thriller starring Will Smith as Henry Brogan, an elite assassin, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative that seemingly can predict his every move. The film is directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ang Lee and produced by renown producers Jerry Bruckheimer, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger.

Nevertheless, the technology did open up gateways of possibilities in the future.