WESG sets $5.5 million prize pool for the international tournament

World Electronic Sports Games (WESG) will be hosting international tournaments for Dota 2 and Starcraft II and the registration has already begun. Since the time of inception both the games have been included every year of the tournament. WESG is bringing back the Asia-Pacific Final in which the online winners from each country in the region will battle it out at Kuala Lumpur in January 2020.UCC will be hosting the online qualifiers for DOTA 2, StarCraft II, CS:GO and an exclusive female-only CS:GO tournament. The total prize pool for this year is $5,500,000.

Africa, Chinese Taipei, South Korea, South Asia, West Asia, MENA, CIS, East EU, North EU, West EU, Central Europe and Iberia amongst a few others are the various regions to participate in the event. WESG has brought in a noteworthy change to the composition of teams by allowing up to two foreign players alongside a minimum of three domestic players.

The qualifiers are in two stages — the open qualifiers and the closed qualifiers. The open qualifiers will use a single elimination bracket while the closed qualifiers will use a double elimination bracket. Dota 2 Open Online qualifiers are scheduled from 14November to 8December. Closed qualifiers are scheduled from 25November to 13December. Dota 2 includes 2 Open qualifiers which will determine the qualifying teams for the Closed qualifiers. In the closed qualifiers, teams will compete in a best of three to earn their place in WESG finals. The final for the closed qualifiers will be a best of five.

WESG 2019-20 schedule

Dota 2

Open online qualifiers: 14November to 8December

Closed qualifiers: 25 November to 13 December

Starcraft 2

Open online qualifiers: 14November to 30December

Closed qualifiers: 22November to 14 December

CS:GO

Open online qualifiers: 13November to 30November