WeKids to bring Studio 100 Media’s leading animated shows to China

The German distribution and production company Studio 100 Media is joining forces with China’s leading animation provider WeKids Asia, bringing four of the company’s most renowned brands Maya the Bee, Vic the Viking, Nils Holgersson and Blinky Bill to the Chinese market. WeKids has acquired the rights to distribute the shows via television, VOD (video on demand) platforms and home video.

“We are enthusiastic to start working with Sean Chu and his talented team on four of our most popular brands in the territory of China. We are convinced that our partnership with WeKids is the right step to significantly increase the awareness of our characters in the Chinese market and we look forward to a fruitful cooperation,” says Studio 100 Media’s head of global distribution, Martin Krieger.

Studio 100 Media is an international production and distribution company within the children and family entertainment sector, based in Munich, Germany. It develops and acquires new content, engages in co-production and co-financing activities and is also responsible for the international distribution of its own and third party rights.

“We are so excited to start working with Studio 100 Media in China. Chinese kids and families love story-driven classic titles like Nils Holgersson. Furthermore, because classic Nils Holgersson was one of the few animated TV series introduced into China from abroad in the 1980s, I believe today’s Chinese parents will want to share their affection for Nils Holgersson with their kids as they watch the newly animated Nils series,” says WeKids, CEO, Sean Chu.

WeKids Asia is China’s market leader in providing animation from around the world to kids and families in Greater China. WeKids, which was spun-off in December 2015 from Ciwen Media Group, works with both content and digital distribution partners to be the on-demand destination for a great number of Chinese kids to view animated programs from across the globe.