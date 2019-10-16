Webtoon teams up with Crunchyroll for new animated series

Webcomic giant, Webtoon and the WarnerMedia subsidiary focused on publishing and distribution of anime and manga, Crunchyroll announced a strategic partnership that will see the two companies develop and produce new animated content based on Webtoon’s catalogue of properties.

“We are extremely excited to be partnering with Webtoon, which has a tremendous catalogue of content and creators that resonate deeply with our audience and we can’t th

ink of a better way to delight fans than by bringing these stories to life through animation,” said Crunchyroll general manager Joanne Waage.

Webtoon averages more than 55 million monthly active users, with a daily readership of approximately 15 million, whereas Crunchyroll has 50 million users and two million subscribers to their service. The latter also offers manga that fans can read alongside anime and Asian dramas.

“There is tremendous crossover appeal with our audiences, and exceptional creative synergy on the types of stories we want to tell. We’re excited to partner with Crunchyroll to bring our globally appealing characters to audiences and consumers in new ways, as well as create new opportunities for our talented creators,” added Webtoon senior VP IP development Taylor Grant.