‘We Bare Bears’ comes to India for ‘We’ll be There’ campaign!

It’s time for big-bear hugs as Grizzly, Panda, and Ice Bear, are coming to India!

Cartoon Network’s We Bare Bears’ 2019 awareness and fan-engagement campaign ‘We’ll be There’ is all set to enter the Indian market after a successful run across Asia Pacific region. The campaign includes brand partnerships, on-ground activations and influencer meet-and-greets.

Created by Daniel Chong, We Bare Bears follows the lovable three bear brothers – Grizzly, Panda and Ice Bear, in their ongoing attempt to fit into human society, how they always get into mishaps, but they make new friends along the way.

Cartoon Network Enterprises vice president of APAC Vikram Sharma said, “Cartoon Network is officially welcoming the bears to India. Grizzly, Panda and Ice Bear never fail to put smiles on faces wherever they go – and fans in India are going to love them. This is a really important franchise for us and we are working on many unique associations and collaborations for merchandising and brand partnerships. We’re sure that they will resonate with our legions of bear fans here, just as they have done in many other countries around Asia Pacific.”

Taking its name from the lyrics from the show’s theme song, ‘We’ll Be There’ will include a host of events ranging from mall activations, social media influencer engagement, meet-and-greets with character mascots in key locations across India. The three bears will spread good vibes and paw-sitivity with bear hugs at malls such as Select City Walk in New Delhi, Phoenix Mall in Bangalore and Infinity Mall in Malad, Mumbai, starting September 2019.

One of the most popular Cartoon Network shows, We Bare Bears’ success has paved the way to several merchandise and licensing deals. A wide range of merchandise is now available to fans at Miniso stores across India, The Souled Store for fashion apparel and accessories, Tee Story for apparel as well, Clovia for Lounge and nightwear, Balenzia for socks and My Baby Excel for WBB Plush Toys, that are retailed out of Hamleys, Max Retail, Toys R Us, Landmark Stores, Shoppers Stop and online platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon and Firstcry.com

In addition to Cartoon Network, audiences can watch the series on Amazon Prime and Voot. They can also vote for which country in Asia they want the bears to visit next through the “We’ll Be There” microsite. Socially, new emoticons, stickers and local digital channels for the Bears are being added all the time. Passionate fans in India can also join the Facebook community page and watch the We Bare Bears videos on Cartoon Network India website and on YouTube channel in Hindi to know what the bears are up to.