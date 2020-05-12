WB invites fans for a virtual premiere of ‘Scoob!’

Warner Bros. has invited everyone to attend the Twitter #ScoobMovieNight premiere event, hosted by the big dog himself, to celebrate the release of the new, fully animated, full-length action-adventure feature Scoob! on premium video on demand or premium digital ownership.

This special event preshow for all audiences features fun Scoob moments with stars from the movie, including Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Kiersey Clemons, Ken Jeong, Tracy Morgan, Frank Welker, Iain Armitage, Arianna Greenblatt, Mckenna Grace and Pierce Gagnon, and director Tony Cervone.

Scoob! reveals the never-before-told story of Scooby’s origins. It shows how one of history’s most famous friendships began when an adorable, homeless puppy met a lonesome young boy named Shaggy, and how the two of them joined forces with aspiring young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to become the celebrated Mystery Inc.

Lennon Stella will exclusively premiere an acoustic version of lead single Summer Feelings feat. Charlie Puth, while Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown and Ava Max will be on hand to showcase their newly released single On Me, both from Scoob! The Album, the movie’s official musical companion arriving this Friday and available to pre-save now.

It was directed by Warner Bros. animation stalwart Tony Cervone, an Annie Award nominee for the feature film Space Jam, two-time Emmy nominee for his work on Duck Dodgers and one of the creators of the popular Scooby-Doo series Mystery Incorporated.