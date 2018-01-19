WB Interactive Entertainment returns with new modes for its newest game ‘Scribblenauts Showdown’

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment today announced Scribblenauts Showdown, a new video game based on the inventive franchise that expands upon the puzzle-action series by introducing two new party game modes for single player or co-op up to four players.

In the game’s Showdown mode, up to four players will be able to face-off and imagine their way to victory through card-based strategy and creative skill. Wordy mini-games, require unleashing the best object or character from the vast Scribblenauts dictionary of over 30,000 words to outsmart an opponent. Action-oriented Speedy mini-games, reward the player who completes a given challenge first. A board game style map displays each player’s progress as there are multiple ways to make up ground allowing every player a chance to win.

In Versus mode, two players can go head-to-head in more than 25 mini-games that vary in every session. The mini-games can also be enjoyed by a single player. This mode also allows the continuous play of games by shuffling players into game after game.

The Sandbox mode allows one or two players to solve objectives in eight new levels by summoning any object they can imagine and earn hidden Starites and achievements. Players can also let their imaginations run wild by unleashing whatever objects they can think of and watching them interact in unexpected ways.

Players can choose or design their own original Scribblenaut to represent them throughout the game as they are all drawn in the classic Scribblenauts art style. The Scribblenaut can be further customised with unique clothing and quirky accessories by earning Starites and completing achievements.

“Scribblenauts Showdown delivers imaginative fun and humour that Scribblenauts fans love with new social elements to challenge their friends and family,” said Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment executive vice-president of production Steven Chiang. “Players of all skill levels will enjoy testing their creativity in this fast-paced, head-to-head party style gameplay.”

Developed by Shiver Entertainment, Scribblenauts Showdown will be available in the Americas on 6 March 2018 for the platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One.