Watcho, OTT platform from Dish TV, sees 50 per cent rise in content consumption

DTH company Dish TV India has launched a variety of short format, original content on its OTT platform Watcho due to the increase in the viewing needs of their customers.

Over the last month, Watcho has witnessed a 50 per cent surge in content consumption, leading to a steep hike in their subscriber base and adding one million new subscribers in a month bringing it up to 3.0 million.

The streaming platform has also seen a rise in the time spent by viewers during March 2020, in response to the recently added fresh content on the and the overall surge in VOD consumption because of the ongoing lockdown across the country.

DishTV India executive director and group CEO Anil Dua commented, “We are excited to share that Watcho has witnessed solid growth in its customer base and content consumption since January 2020. The rapid growth is the result of our strategy to create short, engaging content which is the preference of viewers nowadays. Since the inception of Watcho, we have invested in building a unique content library which includes original series & shows, cutting across genres like drama, comedy and Thrillers. As a result, Watcho is fast emerging as the preferred entertainment destination among young audiences,”.

Additionally, during the lockdown period, Watcho’s streaming bandwidth has been better optimised to reduce network load on the internet by reducing the native resolution of the app to 480p without compromising on the quality. The company undertook this move to ensure the delivery of uninterrupted content to the viewers and keep them entertained 24*7.

Watcho’s content cuts across all genres including but not limited to Drama, Comedy, Thriller, Romance, Food, Fashion and Poetry. Focused on short format storytelling, Watcho offers a number of original fiction shows like 4 Thieves, Love Crisis, Ardh Satya, Mortuary, Chhoriyan, Rakhta Chandana and original influencer shows like Look I can Cook, Bikhare Hain Alfaaz and so on.