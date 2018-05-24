Latest Videos


May 24-2018
Watch: A few glimpses from the ‘The Video Editors’ Toolbox’!

6:00 pm 24/05/2018 By AnimationXpress Team

It was a humid day in Chennai with sweat beads on foreheads, cacophony and people wrapping up the busy week. But that didn’t stop them from pouring in good numbers for the “The Video Editors’ Toolbox” presented by AnimationXpress in association with Adobe, on 11 May at Hotel Green Park, Chennai and making the event a successful one.

Organised for video editors, film editors and industry artists, the event was designed to address the need for fast pacing work and keeping the professionals updated with the softwares and technology, and at the same time making their job easier with upgraded options with the aid of Adobe Premiere Pro.

The event being extremely fruitful, here’s what the speakers had to say about it:

