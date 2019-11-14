Warner Bros. – with the help of the world’s largest independent design consultancy, Pentagram – has released a new logo with an aim to modernize its identity with audiences and bring the studio in conjunction with more 21st Century sensibilities.
The image, not unlike the DC Comics logo redesign that Warner Bros rolled out two years ago, looks more or less like it always has, except that it has been packaged and simplified to go with the current design trend of simplification.
The new logo sees the shield stretched a bit, so that it is taller and thinner than it has been in the past. The logo will show up onscreen beginning in 2020. The iconic Warner Bros. water tower will be fully repainted in the coming months — a process which will take four to six weeks.