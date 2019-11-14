 Warner Bros. unveils a new logo - AnimationXpress

November 14-2019
Warner Bros. unveils a new logo

3:00 pm 14/11/2019 By AnimationXpress Team

Warner Bros. – with the help of the world’s largest independent design consultancy, Pentagram – has released a new logo with an aim to modernize its identity with audiences and bring the studio in conjunction with more 21st Century sensibilities.

New logo

The image, not unlike the DC Comics logo redesign that Warner Bros rolled out two years ago, looks more or less like it always has, except that it has been packaged and simplified to go with the current design trend of simplification.

