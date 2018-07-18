Warner Bros. to develop an animated adaptation of ‘Wizard of Oz’ from Toto’s perspective

Warner Bros. is coming up with a new animated feature adventure, a retelling of the 1939 classic, Wizard of Oz. The film will be from the perspective of Toto, the terrier who accompanied Judy Garland’s Dorothy on a whirlwind trip into the fantastical world of Oz. (as reported by The Hollywood Reporter)

Adapted from author Michael Morpurgo’s children’s book, Toto: The Dog-Gone Amazing Story of the Wizard of Oz, the film will be penned by veteran Mark Burton (Madagascar, Shaun the Sheep, Gnomeo & Juliet, Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, Early Man).

The story follows ‘Papa Toto’ as he recounts his adventures to his seven puppies. The synopsis goes:

When a twister descends on their Kansas farm, Toto and his owner Dorothy hide in the house – only to be plucked into the air and whisked away! Coming down with a crash in the mysterious land of Oz, the pair meet a series of extraordinary characters: a scarecrow who believes he has no brains, a tin man without a heart, and a cowardly lion who may not be as cowardly as he thinks he is. But Toto and Dorothy are desperate to return home – after all, home is home, and home is best! So they set off with their new friends on a journey down the yellow brick road to find the only person who might be able to help them: the Wonderful Wizard of Oz. But what they find might surprise them. And on the way, all of them will learn that what they think they are missing might have been there, all along…

Developed by Warner Animation Group, the film will be executive produced by Jared Stern and Winsor Yuan under their banner- ‘A Stern Talking To’. Stern worked with Warner Bros. as a writer on the Lego Batman and Lego Ninjago pics.

Warner Animation Group’s (WAG) upcoming projects include this fall’s Smallfoot (28 September), The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (8 February, 2019), Hanna-Barbera universe reboot, Scooby (15 May, 2020), LEGO spin-off The Billion Brick Race, The Cat in the Hat and George R.R. Martin’s The Ice Dragon.