Warner Bros., Imagine Entertainment and Animal Logic collaborates for production pact

Warner Bros. (WB) has partnered with Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment and Australia-based animation studio Animal Logic on a five-year deal to co-produce and co-finance animated and hybrid features for family audiences.

As reported by Deadline, the pact calls for the companies to share a development fund which will be distributed by Warner Bros. to all films, with responsibilities and credits determined case-by-case.

Commenting on the partnership, Grazer and Howard said “ We’re excited about our new partnership with Warner Bros and continuing our collaboration with Animal Logic to bring family friendly films to a world audience. Warner Bros’ success and experience alongside Animal Logic’s creative and technological innovation provides us limitless opportunity to create visually stunning and emotionally resonating films in this highly coveted space.”

Imagine has previously produced the How the Grinch Stole Christmas (directed by Howard) and an Emmy-winning Curious George series for television. Howard has also directed Solo: A Star Wars Story, which opens on 25 May.

Animal Logic Group CEO Zareh Nalbandian mentioned, “This new partnership brings together an innovative slate of family films being developed by Animal Logic and the incredibly talented team at Imagine, with 20 years of highly successful collaboration between Animal Logic and Warner Bros. I know that the calibre of talent and experience we will tap between Imagine, Animal Logic and Warner Bros. will ensure that we continue to bring fun, emotional and inventive animated and hybrid movies to family audiences around the world.”

Animal Logic has a long working history with Warner Bros., including the Oscar-winning animated feature Happy Feet, The LEGO Movie and its upcoming sequel The LEGO Batman Movie.

“Together, Imagine and Animal Logic bring extraordinary creativity and ingenuity to the table. We have enjoyed our collaborations with both companies and look forward to the exciting projects that will emerge from this new partnership,” noted Toby Emmerich from Warner Bros.