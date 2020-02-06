Warner Bros. Animation signs first overall deal with ‘Family Guy’ writer

Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) confirmed that it has signed its first overall deal. Family Guy writer and producer Wellesley Wild, has inked an exclusive, multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Animation. Under the deal, Wild will develop, write and produce new animated projects — for adult, kid, and family audiences — at WBA across all platforms, including premium/pay and basic cable channels, streaming/on-demand and digital platforms, and broadcast networks.

Wild currently serves as showrunner and executive producer for the upcoming Warner Bros. Animation and Amblin Television Animaniacs revival series which is coming to Hulu. He collaborated with Seth MacFarlane and Alec Sulkin on Ted, Ted 2, and A Million Ways to Die in the West. He also served as co-executive producer on the on the MacFarlane-created series The Orville.

“From his impressive run on Family Guy to his notable list of credits, Wellesley knows how to produce quality animation and entertain audiences,” said Warner Bros. Animation president Sam register. “The amazing work he is currently doing on Animaniacs is just one example of the versatile storytelling he brings to the Studio. This will be invaluable as we continue to expand our programming focus into more areas, including adult animation.”

Wild’s deal will primarily focus on animation, it also encompasses the other scripted divisions within the Warner Bros. TV group and leaves open the possibility for him to develop live-action projects for the different arms of the company.

“Warner Bros. Animation has provided the support, flexibility and passion that top the wish list of any creator, so I’m thrilled to continue our relationship and adding to the legacy of this storied studio,” said Wild.

He is repped by Clifford Murray at Management 360 and attorney Ken Richman of Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman, LLP.