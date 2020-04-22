Warner Bros.’ animated feature, ‘Scoob!’ to skip theatrical release

The beloved and very popular dog, Scooby, along with his master and master’s friends will take us on adventures through digital medium. Warner Bros.’ Scoob!, an animated film based on Scooby-Doo characters, will skip its planned theatrical release and instead launch on digital rental services in May.

The animated feature was originally set to open on 15 May in theaters. Scoob! will be available for a 48-hour rental PVOD period for U.S. $19.99. The decision to drastically alter release plans for Scoob! comes after Universal’s announcement that Trolls World Tour, which also amended its theatrical rollout in favor of premium video on demand and landed the biggest debut for a digital rental.

“While we’re all eager to be able to once again show our films in theaters, we’re navigating new, unprecedented times which call for creative thinking and adaptability in how we distribute our content. We know fans are eager to see Scoob! and we’re delighted we can deliver this feel-good movie for families to enjoy while they’re home together,” Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff said in a statement.

Directed by Tony Cervone, Scoob follows childhood best friends Shaggy, Fred, Velma and Daphne, who solve crimes along with Shaggy’s pet dog, Scooby-Doo. The voice cast includes Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried.