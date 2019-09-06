Warner Bros. and Epic Games to collaborate for ‘Fortnite: Darkfire Bundle’

Warner Bros. and Epic Games are continuing to collaborate with the upcoming launch of Fortnite: Darkfire Bundle, an all-new retail bundle that is set to release worldwide beginning Tuesday, 5 November 2019.

As part of a worldwide retail distribution partnership for the gaming phenomenon Fortnite, the retail version of the Fortnite: Darkfire Bundle will have an MSRP of $29.99 and will include $80 worth of in-game content.



Fortnite: Darkfire Bundle will include 13 new items: three legendary outfits, three legendary back bling, three rare dual-wielding pickaxes, three epic wraps, and new Emote. Players will be able to pick up the new bundle for PlayStation4 computer entertainment system, the Nintendo Switch system, and the Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One X.

Players can also purchase Fortnite: Darkfire Bundle and download digitally through the in-game store and first-party digital.