‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ bags best visual effects at Critics’ Choice Awards

Following its resounding success at the box-office, War for the Planet of the Apes has more reasons to cheer as it was bestowed with the best visual effects award at the twenty-third Critics’ Choice Awards.

Held in Santa Monica, California on 11 January, the Twentieth Century Fox release was adjudged winner ahead of stellar nominees such as Blade Runner 2049, Dunkirk, The Shape of Water, Thor: Ragnarok and Wonder Woman.

New Zealand-based Weta Digital, at the credits for the movie’s special effects, struck gold for the second consecutive year at the event having bagged the prize last year as well for The Jungle Book.

War was the third and final chapter in the epic ape saga that culminates in a full-bloodied confrontation between the apes’ clan and American’s rogue paramilitary faction, Alpha-Omega. The Matt Reeves directorial garnered rave reviews from all quarters and went to accrue $490 million in global collections.

With the previous installments – Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes – too claiming the gong in 2011 and 2014 edition of the awards respectively, the hit franchise completes its treble with the latest silverware.