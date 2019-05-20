Walt Disney reveals behind the scenes footage of ‘Aladdin’ in “special look” clip

Just a few days from now, Disney’s live-action treatment of The Arabian Nights’ legendary tale Aladdin will hit the big screen.

Starring Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott, the movie has already become one of the most hotly anticipated movies of the summer, courtesy to its visually enchanting trailers.

And now, the makers have upped their marketing ante by revealing a behind-the-scenes footage that gives an enticing sneak-peek into the making of the film.

Featuring interviews by Smith, Massoud, producer Dan Lin and director Guy Ritchie among others, the 119-seconds long clip chronicles the ordeal that the entire cast and crew had to endure to pull it all off under the sweltering heat of Jordan.

Production designer Gemma Jackson also enunciates the construction of the fictitious kingdom of Agrabah slap bang in the middle of the Wadi Rum desert, where the movie has been extensively shot.

Interspersed in between these bytes are the movie’s leading triumvirate of Smith, Massoud and Scott sharing their experience of working in a film of such grandiose scale and also some new and breathtaking visions from the film.

Come 24 May, the summer is all set to become more exciting!