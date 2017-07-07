Vodafone India launches EVA Face Mobile for physically challenged

In a bid to aid the physically challenged, Vodafone Spain Foundation has developed an amazing app called EVA Face Mobile which lets people with disabilities use smartphones with their facial movements. The application is now available to the Indian masses as well. Vodafone India has launched the application on Vodafone’s social hub and the response has been very encouraging.

As per the Census 2011, 2.8 crore people in India come under the ‘disabled’ category, which is roughly 2.21% percent of the population. In an era where inclusive development is being emphasised as the right path towards sustainable development, focussed initiatives for the welfare of disabled persons are essential. This calls the need for strengthening and empowering disabled India.

EVA Face Mobile is a major step in that direction. It is a free and open source application that allows the access to functions of a mobile device by means of tracking the user face captured through the frontal camera. Based on the movement of the face, the app allows the user to control a pointer on the screen (that is like a mouse) which provides direct access to most elements on the user interface.

People with amputations, cerebral palsy, spinal cord injury, muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or people with any other disabilities are the beneficiaries of this app.