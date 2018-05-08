VIZ Media and Ghostbot collaborates for ‘Chummy Chum Chums’

VIZ Media has partnered with animation studio Ghostbot (Star Wars Forces of Destiny, Whisker Haven Tales) for content development and merchandising to expand the character brand Chummy Chum Chums. It is regarded as one of the most popular digital sticker sets in social media messaging, with a lot of active fans worldwide.

VIZ Media chief marketing officer Brad Woods commented, “The team at Ghostbot has created an entirely new, iconic and adorable way to communicate with your friends, and we are excited to be working with them to expand on this success. The Chummy Chum Chums are a great addition to the VIZ Media family.”

The stickers launched in September 2016 and since then, they have been exchanged and posted countless number of times to express a range of feelings amongst friends. They are currently available on popular social platforms including Facebook and Instagram, as well as through iOS.

Ghostbot co-founder Alan Lau exclaimed,“We’re so excited to share Chummy Chum Chums with the world and to team up with VIZ Media to adapt the adorable characters for a wide range of delightful creations.”

VIZ Media will also work closely with Ghostbot to develop and expand the property across all categories of consumer merchandise as well as animated content and more. Infact, Chummy Chum Chums will be one of VIZ’s Licensing Expo 2018 spotlight properties in Las Vegas later this month.

“Chummy Chum Chums is a fun property about friendship and love that was inspired and created from our hearts and our affection for animals; it’s been thrilling to see our characters continue to evolve in such new and innovative ways,” added Ghostbot executive producer Corrine Wong.