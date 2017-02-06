Vishal Dembla appointed as the GM of Turner Asia Pacific’s new Southeast Asia organisation

Turner Asia Pacific has announced the establishment of a new Southeast Asia organisation and appointment of a new regional lead to be based in Singapore.

Vishal Dembla has been named VP and GM of Turner Southeast Asia. In this new role, he will be growing all of Turner’s commercial and channel operations within Southeast Asia, as well as the day-to-day management of its kids and entertainment businesses in that region.

Turner Broadcasting System – an American media conglomerate and a division of Time Warner company – is a global media company that creates and programs branded news, entertainment, sports, animation and young adult multi-platform content for consumers around the world.

“For the first time, we have aligned all our Southeast Asia efforts under one executive and these changes will enable Turner to better develop its growing business in this region,” Turner’s MD of Southeast Asia Pacific and North Asia, Phil Nelson commented. “Vishal has been an integral member of our senior management team – forging new initiatives and driving growth – and is well-positioned for this new role.”

In addition to oversight of all commercial lines including ad-sales and content sales, Dembla will lead the region’s programming, creative services and marketing departments for all of Turner’s kids and entertainment brands. The team will also handle the network distribution side of the business – focusing on further expanding the reach of brands including CNN International, Warner TV, Oh!K, Cartoon Network and Boomerang in Southeast Asia.

In his previous capacity, Dembla was responsible for Turner’s distribution and content sales in Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines. His expanded geographical remit now also includes Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Turner Asia Pacific runs 61 channels in 40 countries and 14 languages. These include CNN International, CNN, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, POGO, Toonami, World Heritage Channel, Warner TV, Oh!K and many more.