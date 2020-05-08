Visa card holders get access of vast Eros Now library at a discounted rate

Eros Now, OTT platform from Eros International, has joined hands with Visa to expand consumer offerings.

The partnership enables Visa debit and credit card users in India to have access to Eros Now’s massive content library, including 12,000+ movie titles, original shows, music videos, short format content, Quickies and more at a 50 per cent discount on the annual Eros Now subscription.

Eros Now has a wide library of cult Bollywood movies such as Maine Pyaar Kiya, Rangeela, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Love Aaj Kal, Tanu Weds Manu, Manmarziyaan, and several others. It also houses a plethora of original content catering to varied genres such as drama, thriller, comedy, and so on.

Commenting on the deal, Eros Now CEO Ali Hussein said, “Eros Now is known to entertain audiences, since generations and an association such as this with Visa helps in further strengthening our promise of offering consumers with the best of entertainment. Visa, a leader in payments technology around the world, has been offering a great value proposition to Indian consumers. Therefore, this association will help in further boosting the viewership by offering them easy access to the vast content catalogue of Eros Now.”

Eros Now’s collaboration with Visa will strengthen the payment integration for the streaming service and provide high-quality digital video experiences. It will further allow consumers to choose from varied entertainment options that will help in boosting viewership.

Added Visa India & South Asia head of products Arvind Ronta, “Today, there is an uptick in the consumption of digital entertainment through OTT platforms by consumers. We are happy to partner with Eros Now to give its customers the option of paying for subscriptions through Visa cards, that too at a special rate. This offer will enable more users to avail of the vast Eros Now library to watch superior content and pay for it securely and seamlessly through existing Visa credit and debit cards.”

At a time when there is unparalleled growth in online payment and digital video streaming platforms due to COVID-19 lockdown, the collaboration, exclusive to Visa consumers, will offer a wider range of payment options eventually boosting seamless access to unlimited and content consumption and entertainment.