Vin Diesel-starrer Bloodshot trailer released

Sony recently dropped the second trailer for Bloodshot, the Vin Diesel-starring adaptation of the Valiant Comics series of the same name. Bloodshot is just two months shy of its March release. So far, Sony has been very low-profile about this but this second trailer is likely the thing that’s going to start the real promotional ball rolling, as fans begin seeing the toys and merch in the retail markets.

Originally created by Kevin VanHook, Don Perlin and Bob Layton, Bloodshot appeared briefly in Eternal Warrior and Rai before getting his own series.

Bloodshot follows Ray Garrison, aka Bloodshot, a deceased soldier resurrected by weapons contractor Rising Spirit Technologies through the use of nanotechnology. Suffering from total memory loss but imbued with an array of staggering new abilities, Ray struggles to reconnect with who he was while learning what sort of weapon he has become…aided by a team of fellow augmented combatants codenamed Chainsaw.

People associated with the movie have described it as reminiscent of 1980s tentpoles like RoboCop, Terminator, and Total Recall. The character appeared in live-action though in Bat in the Sun’s Ninjak Vs. The Valiant Universe, which had Jason David Frank in the fan-favorite role.

In the comics, Bloodshot is a super soldier created by Project Rising Spirit, a secret government organization with bad intent. Bloodshot was intravenously injected with microscopic computer nanites that give him a variety of powers, including an almost-instantaneous healing factor and the ability to change his skin to match his surroundings, giving him camouflage.