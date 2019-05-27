Dean DeBlois, writer, director and executive producer of this year’s How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, and PUBG Corporation CEO Changhan (CH) Kim, will give keynote addresses and are the first conference speakers announced by director Maria Elena Gutierrez for the curated 2019 symposium. Speakers include directors, studio heads, animators, game developers, visual effects artists and inventors who create live-action films, animated films, games, and virtual reality.
“I’m excited to reveal a stellar group of speakers who are the top professionals in their fields. I know they will educate, collaborate with, and inspire our attendees. I look forward to welcoming them to Torino and to our VIEW Conference community,” Gutierrez says.
DeBlois has been nominated for two Academy Awards, a BAFTA award and won a Golden Globe Award for How to Train Your Dragon 2.
Keynote speaker CH Kim is the CEO of PUBG Corporation, known for its successful online multiplayer game Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), which pioneered and revolutionised the battle royale genre in gaming. PUBG holds multiple Guinness World Records, in addition to various industry accolades and awards, including game of the year at the Steam Awards 2018 and best multiplayer game at The Game Awards 2017.
Joining these two keynote speakers at the conference are:
National Film Board of Canada’s Animation Studio studio head and executive producer Michael Fukushima, who has received multiple awards for his own animated short films and now leads a studio that has produced many award winning animators and directors, including Oscar-winners Torill Kove, Chris Landreth, and Alison Snowden and David Fine.
Sony Pictures Imageworks visual effects supervisor Danny Dimian, who led the artists who created the groundbreaking animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The film won over awards, including an Oscar for best animated feature, seven Annies, a BAFTA award, four VES awards and a Golden Globe.
Pixar Animation Studios global technology supervisor William Reeves, was one of the founding members of Pixar. He invented the first motion blur algorithm and methods to simulate particle motion in CGI. He has received two Academy SciTech awards – one for Pixar’s animation system and the other for particle systems. He won an Oscar for best animated short film (Tin Toy) and an Oscar nomination for the animated short film Luxo, Jr.
Google VR senior staff engineer, and adjunct research professor at USC computer science and USC ICT graphics lab Paul Debevec is best known for his work in utilising the light stages his research team constructed to find and capture the reflectance field over a human face, for high dynamic range imaging and image-based modeling and rendering. Techniques based on his work have been used in many major feature films.
Jan-Bart van Beek oversees the art and animation quality of all Guerilla projects. He was lead artist on Killzone and art director on Killzone 2. For his work as art director and originator of Horizon Zero Dawn, he received a BAFTA Award in 2018. He also has a VES nomination for outstanding real-time visuals for the video game Killzone: Shadow Fall.
Nordeus co-founder, partner, and chief creative officer Milan Jovovic led the Serbian studio’s debut game, Top Eleven Football Manager, a free-to-play social football management simulation game. Nordeus is an independent mobile game developer headquartered in Belgrade.
Rovio’s Stockholm Sweden studio art director Jack M. Gilson, a mobile game artist. Gilson began working in games when he was 15. Prior to Rovio, he was a lead artist and senior technical artist at Wooga.
This year’s conference takes place from 21 to 25 October in our exciting new OGR venue.