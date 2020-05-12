ViacomCBS partners with Google to expand distribution on YouTube TV

ViacomCBS and Google have inked a comprehensive, multi-year distribution deal to deliver more content from ViacomCBS’ leading portfolio of news, entertainment and sports networks for YouTube TV subscribers.

This comprehensive deal will introduce 14 additional ViacomCBS cable networks to YouTube’s live TV and on-demand subscription service. BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1 will launch on YouTube TV this summer, providing more than two million subscribers with access to some of the most popular cable brands. BET Her, MTV2, Nick Jr., NickToons, TeenNick and MTV Classic will also launch on YouTube TV sometime later.

Speaking on the agreement, ViacomCBS US Networks Distribution president Ray Hopkins said, “We are thrilled to have reached an expanded agreement with YouTube TV that recognises the full power of our newly combined portfolio as ViacomCBS. Google has been an excellent partner, and we look forward to bringing even more of our entertainment networks to YouTube TV subscribers for the first time.”

The deal also includes a continued commitment to distribute ViacomCBS’ premium subscription services, including SHOWTIME, on YouTube TV, as well as an extended partnership on the broader YouTube platforms.

Though financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed, YouTube TV global head of partnerships Lori Conkling added, “We’re excited to launch ViacomCBS’ portfolio on YouTube TV this summer. Our expanded partnership delivers on our promise to offer a premium portfolio of content to our YouTube TV subscribers, as well as across the YouTube platforms.”

YouTube TV, a subscription streaming service lets consumers watch live and on-demand TV from 70+ top networks through a simple and award-winning experience. It offers live and local sports, news, shows, movies, and more. The service can be watched on phones, tablets, TVs and computers.

The YouTube TV membership comes with free unlimited cloud DVR storage space to record all your favourites, personalised watch recommendations, and a family plan with six accounts per household so the whole family can enjoy.