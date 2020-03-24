Viacom18 launch ‘#PauseForACause. Cheer and Applause.’ campaign to support PM Modi’s call for ‘Taali bajao’ slogan

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp

Supporting Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s appeal towards social distancing and call for a Janta Curfew on Sunday, 22 March, leading media and entertainment conglomerate Viacom18, launched #PauseForACause. Cheer and Applause. campaign across all its media assets.

#PauseForACause. Cheer and Applause. was a social awareness and public awareness announcement inclined campaign that urged viewers across all platforms to pause, remember and appreciate efforts and contributions of all those who are providing essential services in the fight against COVID-19, practise social distancing and support the Janta Curfew.

#PauseForACause. Cheer and Applause. was front lined by a 310 seconds advertisement that aired once on all Viacom18 channels simultaneously at 4:59 pm yesterday. Viacom18 further used its reach on its social media channels as well as on its OTT platform VOOT thus amplifying the message in the digital ecosystem.

Speaking on the initiative, Viacom18 group CEO and MD Sudhanshu Vats said, “At Viacom18, we are deeply invested towards using our presence to create awareness around issues however large or small. We have always leveraged the power of storytelling to ensure that our viewers become more socially responsible while being entertained. The current health and social crisis has created unprecedented disruption at the national and global level. While constant efforts are being made by the Government to keep it in control, we would like to play a small role to amplify the message. Keeping this in mind, we would like to pay our tribute to medical, paramedical and all other professionals who have been providing round the clock support during this pandemic with our campaign #PauseForACause. Cheer and Applause. We are deeply grateful for all their efforts. We urge citizens to practice social distancing, avoid travel & social gatherings at a personal level to help the Government flatten the curve for the greater good of the society.”