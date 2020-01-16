VFX-rich ‘Tanhaji the Unsung Warrior’ crosses 100 crore mark in six days

Eclipsing the business of all movies released alongside the much-lauded period drama, Tanhaji the Unsung Warrior has crossed the 100 crore mark at the box office in short space of time. The movie is in its 6th day in its theatrical run and already garnered over a 100 crores at the box office. Over the past ten years, there’s been a raft of period dramas in Bollywood but Tanhaji has emerged as a groundbreaking project for the sheer scale both in terms of visual effects and storytelling.

Based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, a 17th-century Maharashtrian Marathi military leader.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior‘s collections continue to snowball in the various states. Confirming the same, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, “Tanhaji – AjayDevgn’s 100th film – hits rupees 100 cr today in its sixth day… Chasing a big total today.”

“The studio also informed that they had spent almost three years in the pre-production of the film and perhaps their first film where they storyboarded and had concept work done for every scene.”

The movie showed a growth of around 20 per cent on Tuesday owing to Makar Sankranti partial holiday and collected around Rs 15.28 crore. This took the five-day total of the film to Rs 90.96 crore. This was higher than the five-day collections of Devgn’s last film.

Surely the movie being made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh which is India’s most populated state and perhaps also the most right-wing has provided a fillip to its collections.

Thank you Shri Yogi Adityanathji for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior Tax-Free in Uttar Pradesh. I would also be delighted Sir if you watched our film 🙏@myogiadityanath #TanhajiUnitesIndia — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 14, 2020

Recently AnimationXpress had reviewed the VFX-extravaganza where the visual aspect of it was discussed at length. Superstar Ajay Devgn who essayed the role of Tanhaji had shared, “When I was a child, we only had a chapter about Tanaji Malusare but his sacrifices for the country is something that made me want to share his story. He is an unsung warrior. We might plan to start a series of movies on the unsung warriors that this country has spawned.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NY VFXWAALA Official (@ny_vfxwaala) on Jan 15, 2020 at 10:05pm PST

NYVFXWAALA, the VFX studio (A division of Ajay Devgn Films) also shared, “And it’s crossed Rs. 100cr just in six days and many more to go!! Thank you all for showing your tremendous love.”

The studio also informed that they had spent almost three years in the pre-production of the film and perhaps their first film where they storyboarded and had a concept work done for every scene.

Given the success and the hint about the unsung hero series, perhaps we might get more such VFX-rich period films about valorous heroes whose sacrifices we haven’t hitherto not heard about. Along with regaling the audience, it serves as an answer to the beaten-to-the-hilt old question, “When will India’s VFX ever look at par with our Hollywood counterparts?”