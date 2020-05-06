VFX Pros: Home Edition – May the Fourth saw legendary VFX artist and pioneer Dennis Muren discuss Stars Wars

The recent webcast episode of VFX pros: Home Edition ended on a high note with legendary VFX artist shining a light on Star Wars visual effects.

With the whole world now at war with a deadly virus, its movies like Star Wars that become the force to stay resilient and strong in these trying times. More so, it is the gripping VFX of the series that deserve to be acknowledged.

Having lent his creativity and expertise to the films of Steven Spielberg, James Cameron, and George Lucas, among others, and won nine Oscars in total: eight for Best Visual Effects and a Technical Achievement Academy Award, Muren is a master of his craft that has a claim on history.

American epic space-opera media franchise created by George Lucas which began with the eponymous 1977 film and snowballed overtime into a worldwide pop-culture phenomenon and a visual extravaganza.

Celebrating Star Wars day, Muren touched upon various aspects of Star Wars’ imagery in the episode, revealing exclusive insights about the technicalities and nuances that went into bringing those images to life.

Visual Effects Society (VES), the industry’s professional global honorary society’s VFX Pros: Home edition, is a dynamic new initiative that will shine a light on a range of issues and developments in the visual effects sphere with a hot lineup of talks with successful visual effects professionals from different backgrounds – and a new platform for inspired storytelling. The live-casts will entail interactive forums with top pros offering career insights, words of wisdom and tales of triumph and adversity from their VFX journeys.