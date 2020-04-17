‘VFX Pros: Home Edition’ aims to discuss cutting-edge VFX technology

Are you a VFX enthusiast? Or a student who wants to learn the arts and science of visual effects? You’re in luck as VES society’s webcast series that will be hosted by industry professionals on zoom is set to unleash an insightful set of sessions for the community.Recently Visual Effects society launched a VFX-centric web session amid the lockdown to educate the VFX community about various aspects of technology and craft through stories ranging from behind the scenes, live conversations about new-age techniques, discussions around VES 70 most influential visual effects films and more.

The Visual Effects Society is a professional global honorary society dedicated to advancing the arts, sciences and applications of visual effects and to upholding the highest standards and procedures for the visual effects profession. It is the entertainment industry’s only official organization representing the extended global community of visual effects practitioners, including supervisors, artists, producers, technology developers, educators and studio executives. VES’ more than 4,000 members in 40 countries worldwide contribute to all areas of entertainment – film, television, commercials, animation, music videos, games, new media and special venues.

Visual Effects Society (VES), the industry’s professional global honorary society’s VFX Pros: Home edition, is a dynamic new initiative that will shine a light on a range of issues and developments in the visual effects sphere with a hot lineup of talks with successful visual effects professionals from different backgrounds – and a new platform for inspired storytelling. The live-casts will entail interactive forums with top pros offering career insights, words of wisdom and tales of triumph and adversity from their VFX journeys.

— Get their insights on tools and techniques and more!

The evolution of compositing

Photo-real vs. photo-believable: what does the audience see

Fix it in Comp: benefits vs. over/misuses

Good vs. sloppy compositing

The ins & outs of being a generalist vs specialist

Overuse of fake camera and lens tricks

Our favorite film comp sequences: how we did it and how would we do it today!

VES shared, “Join us this Friday, April 17 at 3:00PM (PDT) for an interactive webcast on Compositing with digital compositing pros VES Board member Colin Campbell & VES Board 2nd Vice Chair Emma Clifton Perry. You’ll get their insights on tools and techniques as they discuss the evolution of compositing, photo-real vs. photo-believable, the benefits and over-/mis-use of fixing it in comp, good vs. sloppy compositing, generalist vs. specialist, overuse of fake camera & lens tricks and their favorite film comp sequences: how they did it and how they would do it today! *Colin Campbell has worked in animation and visual effectsvat major facilities including Industrial Light & Magic, Sony Imageworks, Rhythm & Hues, Digital Domain, and Tippett Studios, using Nuke, NukeX, Shake, Wavefront Composer, Matador, Elastic Reality, and in-house proprietary packages. *Emma Clifton Perry is a freelance Senior Compositor and has worked in-house for FOX and VFX vendor side for Weta Digital, Rising Sun Pictures, DRD, Framestore CFC and MPC and a number of commercial facilities, using software including Shake, Commotion, Curious GFX and Nuke.”

This live webcast series is certainly going to help VFX artists from around the world to gain knowledge about the field.