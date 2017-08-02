VFX experts from around the world to speak at Animago Conference 2017 in Munich

Visual effects and digital editing is a part of almost every film, advertisement, interactive production, computer game and virtual reality production in today’s world. Indeed, the work of digital artists is required in a wide variety of industries over and above films, games and advertising. In fact, digital production continues to play an increasingly key role in a number of other industries ranging from architecture and automobile manufacturing to medicine.

At the Animago award and conference on 7 and 8 September 2017, VFX experts from all over the world will gather in Munich for two full days focusing on 3D animation, stills, visual effects, visualisations and design. More than 1,000 participants are expected to attend the events in the Gasteig Cultural Center in Munich, Germany.

Chosen in a total of eleven categories from out of almost 1,000 submissions received from 58 countries, the 33 final nominees represent projects created in Canada, USA, China, Taiwan, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Spain, France and Germany.Since the launch over 20 years ago, Animago’s independent jury of experts drawn from the fields of film, development and post-production has viewed and judged over 22,000 works sent in by digital artists from over 80 different nations.

Among the renowned VFX professionals who will speak at this year’s conference are those artists responsible for the post-production and visual effects for films such as Piper, Cloud Atlas, Independence Day: Resurgence, The Incredibles, Finding Nemo, Pinocchio, Anne Frank as well as advertising productions by Adidas, Volkswagen and RedBull.In addition to that, the Gasteig will also host the Animago Exhibition, an event open to the public where companies active in the industry will present their products, technologies and services.