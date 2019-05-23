Veteran compositing supervisor Rebecca Manning joins Alkemy X

Alkemy X has hired Rebecca Manning as compositing supervisor for its visual effects division.

Based at Alkemy’s New York studio, she will lead the compositing team on current projects including the television series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Fear of the Walking Dead, Mr. Mercedes and Blindspot.

Mark Miller, executive producer/business development, “Rebecca is a gifted artist with strong artistic, technical and leadership skills. She has led large teams on challenging projects and delivered outstanding results. She is an excellent addition to the Alkemy X team as we continue to grow and expand our capabilities on both coasts.”

Having previously worked at Iloura, Digital Domain and Rising Sun Pictures, Manning’s experience includes working on projects such as Avatar, X-Men: Days of Future Past, The Jungle Book, Mortal Engines and War For the Planet of the Apes among others.

“I love art, I love movies and I love technology,” exclaimed Manning. “Compositing combines all three. Some compositors tilt toward the artistic side; others are more technically minded. I have a good combination of the two and have been interested in art and technology since I was very young. Compositing is a role I’m ideally suited to.”

Miller’s plans to expand its visual effects division and handle bigger projects is what drew Manning to joining Alkemy X. “Alkemy X is committed to delivering the highest quality in visual effects and bringing in top caliber projects,” she said. “I want to be part of that push forward and help the studio compete on the global stage. The team here is very enthusiastic and it shows in the work.”