VES’s next webcast will dive into VFX of ‘National Geographic’s Cosmos: Possible Worlds’

Lockdown might be restrictive for many but the bright side is that it has given millions a chance to reinvent themselves. The craft of visual effects requires a range of techniques and knowledge about deploying the software in the most efficient ways.

Visual Effects Society is on a spree of webinars and webcast events, giving a deep look into the way some of the most awe-inspiring imageries were created on screen. Their recent event concluded on a high note with the whole bunch of viewers gaining insight into the world of compositing through a series of talks by VFX stalwarts.

— The Visual Effects Society is a professional global honorary society dedicated to advancing the arts, sciences and applications of visual effects and to upholding the highest standards and procedures for the visual effects profession. It is the entertainment industry’s only official organization representing the extended global community of visual effects practitioners, including supervisors, artists, producers, technology developers, educators and studio executives. VES’ more than 4,000 members in 40 countries worldwide contribute to all areas of entertainment – film, television, commercials, animation, music videos, games, new media and special venues.

Slated for 23 April 2020, at 2:00 PM (PDT) is another equally enlightening webcast session titled Inside the VFX of National Geographic ‘s Cosmos: Possible Worlds. This webcast will feature the award-winning visual effects supervisor Jeffrey A. Okun who is all set to take us through the journey of weaving the cosmos through the craft of visual effects.

“Okun talks about the exciting collaboration with scientists, the impact of dynamic scientific advances on storytelling and the tools and techniques that helped reveal previously uncharted realms, including lost worlds, worlds yet to come, and the worlds that humans may one day inhabit”

Okun, who had young dreams of becoming an astronaut, takes us inside his 18-month journey supervising visual effects on this season's 13 episodes of COSMOS, the widely successful science documentary TV series, hosted by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. How do you use visual effects to showcase the beauty and poetry of science, and transport audiences on spiritual voyages of exploration?

This is indeed a rare chance to learn from the greats about challenges and tricks with regards to the mammoth project; a webcast every visual effects artist should tune into.