VES urges employers to grant permissions to work remotely amid coronavirus concerns

In the light of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis,The Visual Effects Society (VES), the industry’s professional global honorary society recently issued their take on the issue.

Sharing how in this time of crisis, the health and wellbeing of their global VFX workforce is of utmost importance they stated, “Many visual effects practitioners are still hard at work at studios and facilities around the world, when they might prefer to work remotely in this difficult time. Municipalities worldwide have been enacting stringent public health protocols to help curb the spread of COVID-19, and that includes strong guidance for employees to work from home, whenever possible.”

In a plea to employers to grant permission for their employers to work remotely during this pandemic they shared, “We understand the concerns around security to protect proprietary work product, but right now is the time for the utmost flexibility towards VFX artists and all practitioners as we try to figure our way through this crisis. Many companies are trying to take action, and we are optimistic that studios and vendors can find and enact workable solutions.”

To aid this transition to remote work, the VES Technology Committee issued best practices and guidance for working from home, culled from studios, vendors and facilities. Designed to help the VFX community, the recommendations are aimed at providing technical solutions to common problems practitioners may encounter in preparing and adapting to work from home workflows, acknowledging the security and technical issues involved.

Read the full cadre of work at home best practices here