VES 2017 nominations announced; ‘Blade Runner 2049’ and ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ spearhead with seven

The nominations for the sixteenth edition of the Visual Effects Society (VES) Awards have been announced and some of the usual suspects in the form of big-budget Hollywood productions are expectedly hot on the trail.

Denis Villeneuve’s neo-noir science fiction Blade Runner 2049 and the concluding installment of the Apes franchise War for the Planet of the Apes race ahead with a staggering seven nominations in all, whereas Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Star Wars: The Last Jedi too make their presence felt with three and four nominations respectively.

The latest awards night of VES would also witness a lifetime achievement award being dished out to the Hollywood actor-director Jon Favreau, who’ll join the elite likes of Steven Spielberg, James Cameron, Sir Ridley Scott and Stan Lee as the honorary recipients of the gong.

On the television front, cult fantasy drama Game of Thrones once again hogs the nominations with 11 of them. Having swept aside the prize in numbers in the earlier editions, the popular TV series once again starts as favourites.

Disney Pixar’s Coco resonated its heart-warming rendition with the fans all over, and its amazing run at the awards continue with another four nominations at the VES, including the marquee one such as outstanding visual effects in an animated feature.

But laying the gauntlet for it to pick will be Despicable Me 3, the Universal Pictures animation that was although subject to mixed reaction, emerged a financial winner and now competes in five categories, the most for any from its domain.

Some of the other top billing include outstanding visual effects in a photoreal feature, outstanding visual effects in an animated feature, outstanding visual effects in a photoreal episode, outstanding animated character in a photoreal feature and outstanding animated character in an animated feature among the others.