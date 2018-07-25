Ventana Studios create animated title sequence for ‘Savdhaan India’

After tremendous response over the years, the Hindi-language crime show, Savdhaan India is back with a new season. Aired by Star Bharat, the series is hosted by well-known personalities. The show focuses on real-life crime incidents in India and covers the story of the victims’ struggles to give them justice.

The show covers stories including kidnapping, murder, domestic violence, robbery, forgery, rape, sexual assault and other such hideous crimes. The new season unleashes the evolving faces of the modern-day crime and shows how the new-age criminals are upgraded and adapted to the latest technologies and trade tricks.

The title sequence for the same is created by Ventana Studios, wherein a very different concept of paper animation can be seen. Talking to AnimationXpress, Ventana Studio founder Navin Shetty said, “We wanted to have a unique way of narrating the story and portraying the crimes. The entire concept of the paper world and texts flying off the victim’s body is to show how the crime becomes news.”

The creative team at Ventana is led by creative head Prashant Sadaphule, who have worked hard behind the very creative paper world animation concept. The studio received the brief about the project from Star Bharat head of creative communications Siddharth Jenna and director Ira Dutt. The characters were modelled, elements and look frames were created, which were later animated, composited and colour graded after a nod from Jenna and Dutt.

All the projects have different challenges but this concept was new and is not attempted in the TV industry before. “The biggest challenge was to make the viewers understand the crimes in 30 seconds and hence we have designed the character to look Indian yet have an international feel,” added Shetty.

Shetty feels proud and happy to have made the work appealing. He beamingly said,”Client seems very happy with the output. We have been getting appreciation calls from Star Channel.” With more ideas and concepts in the masterminds of Ventana, the studio is all set for other challenges.

Check out the creative paper animation sequence for Savdhaan India that Ventana exclusively shared with AnimationXpress: