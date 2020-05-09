VALVE reveal players list who are now permanently banned from VALVE sponsored tournaments

Recently, allegations of match-fixing in the Cevo Season 5 match between iBUYPOWER and NetCodeGuides came to VALVE’s attention and therefore Valve, in a blog-post evidently released statements on how discouraged they were with these kind of scandals going around at such a big scale, which costed no one but, CS:GO fans. Apparently the cheating wasn’t involved with third party softwares, but, intentionally loosing to the other team with distant odds to win big on bettings.

“We can confirm, by investigating the historical activity of relevant accounts, that a substantial number of high valued items won from that match by Duc “cud” Pham were transferred ( via Derek “dboorn” Boorn ) to iBUYPOWER players and NetCodeGuides founder, Casey Foster.All together, the information we have collected and received makes us uncomfortable continuing any involvement with these individuals. Therefore we will be directing our CS:GO event partners to not allow any of the following individuals’ participation in any capacity in Valve-sponsored events” says the blog post.

Duc “cud” Pham

Derek “dboorn” Boorn

Casey Foster

Sam “Dazed” Marine

Braxton “swag” Pierce

Keven “AZK” Larivière

Joshua “Steel” Nissan

Valve also stressed that Professional players, their managers, and teams’ organization staff, should under no circumstances gamble on CS:GO matches, associate with high volume CS:GO gamblers, or deliver information to others that might influence their CS:GO bets.

This is not the first time that this kind of betting scandals have been uncovered, there are numerous cases which left untouched because of no reasons a thread at Reddit, three other major scandals were discussed so as to why they weren’t even questioned for once for their involvement in the scandals. Even the top names including, LDLC’s pasha was alleged into betting scam which was further revealed as a loophole which was discovered between the communication of FaceIt Admins and CS:GO Lounge where the match was broadcasted with recorded demos and pasha made $450 out of a recorded match.