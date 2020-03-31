‘Valorant’ beta will not be available in South East Asia for now

Riot Games have recently announced the date for the closed beta for the game Valorant. Set to open on the 7 April, players all around the globe will get the chance to try out this highly-anticipated Riot’s tactical FPS game. Players are eager to take a shot at the game, however, SEA regions have to wait as the beta will not be available for them.

“We’re ready for the first wave of players to test Valorant‘s competitive gameplay and take our first step toward building a global community.For now, space is limited to players in Europe, Canada, United States, Turkey, Russia and CIS countries. The plan is to roll out to more regions, if possible, pending the volatile logistics of launching a beta effectively during a global pandemic,” reads the official post.

The full version of Valorant will release this summer. For years, Riot Games has focused on League of Legends. Now it is expanding to new genres with the recent digital card game Runeterra, this free-to-play shooter, and an upcoming fighting game.

Valorant is a character-based, team-based shooter, similar to Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch. However, Valorant will have more a tactical approach, akin to something like Valve’s Counter-Strike.Riot’s Valorant is a new contender in the crowded FPS market.

We are aware of the trend in the past where new game releases utilised influencers from YouTube and Twitch to do the marketing for them. Here’s what the biggest names in the streaming, content creation and esports had to say about the game:

Played @PlayVALORANT last weekend. Wanted to play Jett, got to play Jett… Gonna main Jett. Looking forward to beta. Will be checking out some matches I recorded this Friday on stream. — Lirik (@LIRIK) March 31, 2020

I played Valorant all weekend and I gotta say, I had a ton of fun. Excited for the future of this game. https://t.co/hGfWIwSvTB — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) March 30, 2020

I spent my entire weekend playing @PlayVALORANT. The game is a total blast. Recorded so many incredible gameplays with and against many of your favorite content creators. Also, I have the guaranteed most viral clip for when we can show it all off. Just wait and see. — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) March 30, 2020

I was able to play test Valorant this weekend and Valorant is one of the best games I have played in a long time. Everything about it is SICK. From the plays you can do to the precise gunplay. I will be posting Gameplay/Highlights and streaming gameplay on April 3rd so stay tuned pic.twitter.com/nKsg3NS2f0 — FaZe Tennp0 (@Tennp0) March 30, 2020

Played Valorant the last 3 days and it was easily the most fun I’ve had gaming in a fat minute…. Js. — J a o m o c k (@Jaomock) March 30, 2020

We hope Riot bring the testing to more regions, but current events may make that difficult.