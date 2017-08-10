Writing duo Pamela Hickey and Dennys McCoy join US branch of Green Gold

Green Gold has brought on board veteran kids’ toon writers Pamela Hickey and Dennys McCoy to run the story department of its US branch. The dual appointments were announced on 9 August 2017 by Green Gold USA VP and operations head Marc Lumer.

Hickey and McCoy will oversee writing and story duties for every aspect of the company’s production business and will review the current and future projects by and for the company. “We will be looking for creating and co-creating projects that both represent and enhance the global success and image of Green Gold,” summarised Hickey.

The long-time colleagues and spouses have written over 500 produced scripts for every demographic across animation and live-action, series and features. They won a Daytime Emmy Award for Jakers! The Adventure of Piggley Winks in 200, and have received an additional four nominations. Hickey and McCoy, who have written for projects on every continent (excluding Antarctica) have also received two BAFTAs and two Pulcinella Awards. Their YouTube animated series The Adventures of Annie and Ben (HooplaKidz) has racked up more than 70 million views.

New projects under the duo’s purview include animated feature American Golem, adapted from Marc Lumer’s picture book of the same name (out Fall 2018 from Behrman House); anime-influenced sci-fi, kung fu comedy Six Cylinder Samurai; young adult/adult series The Duchess; and TV/streaming toon series I Am #1, Jungle Trouble, Kalari Kids and Little Heroes.