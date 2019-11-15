US Army using gaming as key tool for recruitment

The U.S. Army is turning the page when it comes to recruitment as gamers.U.S. Army recruitment has reportedly spiked recently, with the Army crediting its new esports team for playing a big role in that spike.

“Soldiers have been playing video games just as long as anyone else, so whether it’s for recreation or just in our barracks or at their houses, we have the same passion for gaming as everybody else, so why don’t we capture that and actually tell the story behind the uniform?” U.S. Army Sgt. first class Christopher Jones said.

In an effort to show potential recruits that just about anybody can be right for the Army, the military branch’s esports team has played a huge role in recruitment, showing people that it’s possible to be a pro gamer and member of the military at the same time.

In 2019, gaming and the military are certainly connected, although it might not be as exciting as the conspiracy that your aunt might have predicted when you are playing. According to the Army website, it will achieve its fiscal year 2019 recruiting goal, exceeding the new soldier target of 68,000 before the year’s end. The Army credits virtual recruiting stations, better advertising and the Army eSports team and Army warrior fitness teams for the increase.