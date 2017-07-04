Original Indian animated series to look forward to in the coming years

Brace yourselves for entertainment, since a whole lot of original Indian animation IPs are about to hit the screens very soon. Its time to drift away from the international shows and embrace some desi awe-inspiring animated series from Indian producers.

Let us glance through some of these shows, the shows you must watch out for.

Atchoo: Introduced at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival in 2016, Mumbai-based animation studio Cosmos Maya and Italy’s Studio Campedelli are planning to launching the show soon.It tells the story of Teo, a 9 year old boy who has a strange way of expressing his emotions; he turns into an animal, every time he sneezes. How his transformation essentially creates troubles in his life and brings the house down in effect is essentially the crux of the plot of the show. Scheduled for a fall 2017 launch, the show has secured many an interest from broadcasters across the world even before its official launch at the market. Atchoo has a very simple and universally appealing storyline which blends situational as well as slapstick humour very well.

Kuku Mey Mey – HopMotion Animation based in Mumbai is planning to release the animated series Kuku Mey Mey very soon. It is a non-dialogue slapstick chase comedy. The first season has 78 episodes with each episode being of 7 minutes in duration.They are in talks with broadcasters and have a digital strategy for it. The series will release in India early next year. As the episodes get ready they will be shown in Amazon Prime in US before the India release.

In Kuku Mey Mey, the protagonist Kuku Singh is the king of the jungle or that is what he thinks about himself! He is actually a lion who seems to have lost his inner wild. Mey Mey on the other hand is a goat who seems to have found her inner watch dog. When these two clash they give wildlife a whole new spin and the result is a chaos laden chase comedy that turns the tables on predator and prey.

A Mouse’s Tale and The Winter Prince: After Alley of Dreams, Bhasin Studios of Bangalore and LA-based Fantastic Films International have the next set of co-productions in the pipeline.

Amazing Kids: Screen Yug Creations aim to amaze the kids with some mind-bending maze as a group of five kids try to solve them to save the world from the villainy of an alien. The animated series is set to have 52 episodes in the first season, each running for a duration of twenty-two minutes each.

War Heroes: A show dedicated to all the brave soldiers of India, War Heroes is co-created by FICCI AVGC forum chairperson Ashish S Kulkarni and major general GD Bakshi and his son Aditya Bakshi and covers as much as 400 real life stories. Targeted mainly for the younger audience, the show will be dubbed in Hindi and also several other regional languages.

Mary Kom Jr.: After Mary Kom the movie, the Manipur-based boxing champion is now set for an animated version of herself as Screen Yug Creations and Aditya Horizons are joining hands for animating a supergirl of the same name who derives her superpower from her boxing gloves. The story also covers selective childhood days of Kom which will be incorporated in the show.

Punyakoti: The first Sanskrit animated movie, directed by Ravi Shankar and produced by Puppetica Media, the show is based on a Kannada folk song about a cow which speaks the truth all the time. It is crowd-funded as well as crowd-sourced, and slated to release on 20 April 2018.

Slick Rick – It is about a romantic tuk tuk driver who lands in hot water with a criminal gang and is being directed by Ankur Bhasin of . Bhasin Studios. It is a division of Bhasinsoft India Ltd and part of Bhasin Group of companies.