Upcoming Games to look out for this week

Orangeblood Orangeblood spans over a historic timeline. It’s the end of the 20th century, on a historic timeline different from that which we know. A man-made island off the coast of Okinawa is humming with a dirty, exotic vibe—and it’s awesome! Releasing 14 January 2019!

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Beware! You will be sent down the memory lane with the most beloved series of all time! Relive the story of Goku and other Z Fighters in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot! Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the Dragon Ball Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku, Gohan, Vegeta and others. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the Dragon Ball Z universe. Releasing 17 January 2019! DARWIN PROJECT

Who wouldn’t want to try out a futuristic game named after the popular evolutionary biologist where you have to ensure your survival at every step of the way. Darwin Project is an outdoor, futuristic, battle royale style deathmatch with a strong emphasis on hunting, trapping, and survival. Not only will you be pitted against fierce rivals, but you’ll compete for the favor of an all-seeing Show Director. Releasing today! STORIES UNTOLD Who is for vicariously living a cinematic story? Stories Untold is a narrative-driven experimental adventure game, that bends the genre into something completely unique. Combining a mix of classic text-adventure, point-and-click and more, four short stories are packaged together into a single mysterious anthology. Releasing 16 January 2019

TOKYO MIRAGE SESSIONS Nintendo switch has brought your way another one of those amazing manga games. The worlds of the Fire Emblem series and Atlus games have crossed paths again and the result is coming to the Nintendo Switch system. An inter-dimensional evil has invaded modern-day Tokyo, resulting in this fantastical barrage of music, style, and yes, danger. So, fight back! Battle through dungeons to pump up your strategy and creatively decimate your foes… before all hope fades to black. Releasing today!

THE KRAKEN

The ‘Kraken’ expansion adds hours of narrative-driven content with a brand-new storyline and location, as well as a wealth of new weapons, implants and armor to discover and craft. On the outskirts of Jericho City, enter the VBS Krakow, a massive decommissioned aircraft carrier retrofitted as a retreat for the rich and famous. Battle robot pirates, deranged security systems, and an imposing new boss, each with their own unique combat mechanics. Fight hard and uncover the truth behind the desolate military vessel!

Releasing 16 January 2019! To The Moon

Have a lunar fantasy? Play this game. To the Moon is a story-driven experience about two doctors traversing backwards through a dying man’s memories to artificially fulfill his last wish. Its available on Nintendo Switch. Hurry!