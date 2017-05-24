Unravelling the visual concoction of Marvel’s ‘Doctor Strange’ through the previs prespective

We recently covered a session by Faraz Hameed at the GAFX 2017 in Bengaluru and it provided us with some great insights on how crucial previs can be for a feature. Citing the example of Marvel’s Doctor Strange, Hameed showcased how the scenes for the visually-trippy feature were thought of.

We got in touch with The Third Floor, the studio which worked on the previs for Doctor Strange and they provided with some of the images which were conjured during the previs process.

You can actually refer the images below with actual shots from the feature. It’s pretty surreal how some of these scenes were conceptualised and then brought to life.