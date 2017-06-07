Universal theme park to bring DreamWorks Theatre and Harry Potter Christmas immersive experiences

Universal Studios Hollywood (Universal Parks and Resorts), a top tourist destination in Los Angeles is introducing new theme park attractions and noteworthy new Universal CityWalk establishments. There is a lot new on the horizon in 2018 and dynamic opportunities for the remainder of 2017.

With NBCUniversal’s recent acquisition of DreamWorks Animation, Universal Studios Hollywood (USH) will roll out a DreamWorks Theatre attraction in 2018, which will feature a new Kung Fu Panda show.

The lovable DreamWorks characters will join the vast array of USH’s existing walk-about characters, beginning in summer 2017. These characters include: Kung Fu Panda’s Po and Tigress; Madagascar’s Alex the Lion; The Penguins – Skipper, Rico, Kowalski, Private and King Julian; Trolls’ Poppy and Branch; and Shrek’s Puss ‘n Boots joining currently appearing characters Shrek and Fiona.

Hello Kitty created by Japan’s Sanrio will also join USH in 2018 along with other Sanrio friends like My Melody, Keroppi and Chococat. These characters will feature on park-exclusive merchandise including accessories, apparel, collectibles and confectionery.

USH will introduce a Christmas show at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, transforming Hogwarts castle into a light projection show. Hogsmeade village will celebrate with festive decor uniquely themed to each of the individual storefronts, along with holiday-themed food and beverages. Multiple times an evening, colourful projection mapping will illuminate Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry with animations that dance across the castle in tandem to a musical arrangement from of the Harry Potter movies.

Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter represents the immersive land’s first holiday themed program since opening at USH in 2016, and promises to transport guests of all ages to the very places they watched on the silver screen. The land also includes a Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey thrill ride as well as USH’s first outdoor family coaster Flight of the Hippogriff.

Stay tuned for more details about Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in the coming months.