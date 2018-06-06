Universal Pictures drop official trailer of much-anticipated ‘Mortal Engines’

Whilst the post-apocalyptic world is a concept bandied about with time, the movies have had a gala time fondling with the subject, giving its own distinct spin. The latest to dabble into the theory was Steven Spielberg’s mind-boggling Ready Player One, and now just months later, Universal Pictures have given a glimpse of the highly-anticipated Mortal Engines, another crack at the happenings post global cataclysm.

Here, humans are making abodes in gigantic moving cities that invade and prey on smaller traction towns. But Londoner Tom Natsworthy encounters a fugitive Hester Shaw who is out to avenge the death of his mother, even if it means having catastrophic ramifications on the civilisations.

Clocking at around a minute and a half, Mortal Engines trailer unsurprisingly features VFX-heavy footage, but what’s truly gripping is the visual nirvana it promises. Sprawling locations with breath-taking homesteads amid the cloudy firmaments, Christian Rivers, the director, has something special in store. The visual effects has been done completely by Weta Digital, with Kevin McGaugh, Kevin Smith and Luke Millar serving as the production VFX supervisors.

An adaption of the book series of the same name by Philip Reeves, Mortal Engines releases on 14 December 2018.