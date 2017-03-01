Universal DreamWorks Animation announce ‘Trolls 2’ for April 2020

Universal DreamWorks Animation has announced its plan for a sequel to Trolls, set to release on 10 April, 2020. Universal Pictures will take over the distribution of the film following its acquisition of DreamWorks Animation Studios last year.

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake reprise their roles as the eternal optimist Poppy and the curmudgeon Branch in the new musical comedy-adventure by the creators of Kung Fu Panda and Shrek.

Directed by Mike Mitchell, scripted by Jonathan Aibel and Glenn Berger and based on the story by Erica Rivinoja, Trolls revolves around Poppy, the happiest troll, and Branch who are on a quest to save their village from destruction by the Bergens, creatures who eat trolls. The other voice-cast of the film included Zooey Deschanel, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Christine Baranski, Russell Brand, James Corden, Jeffrey Tambor, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar and many others.

Distributed by Fox and released in November 2016, Trolls earned $339.5 million at the box office. The movie’s “Can’t Stop The Feeling” by Justin Timberlake also grabbed an Oscar nomination for best original song. Timberlake performed the song as an opening number at this year’s Oscars.