Unity to showcase it’s content creating prowess at its Mumbai Roadshow event on 9 May

Unity has been steadily making its way to become the primal name in things technical. Unity has already made it’s name in one of the budding sectors of content creation, that is virtual reality as around 80 per cent of all VR content is created through Unity. Now focusing the Indian market, Unity plans to start off showcasing its possibilities with a roadshow in association with AnimationXpress tomorrow, that is 9 May. Titled ‘Unity Roadshow for Films, Cinematics and VR Cinematic’, the event will see participation from Technical directors, supervising producers, VFX supervisors, VR / AR producers and students alike.

The key topics that would be covered in the event would be:

Unity for Films

What has already been done with Unity for Film, VFX

Making of ‘Adam’, a short film by Unity

Real time revolution- New way to create and tell a story

Timeline

Cinematics with Unity:

Learn how to tell a story in Unity. See how you can layout a scene, do the lighting, sequence cameras, animations and audio, add VFX, do the compositing/ post processing.

Cinematics VR in Unity:

Play 360 video, simple VR interactions, spatialized audio, sequencing of animations, compositing / post processing.

Spanning from 2 to 5 pm at Ramada Palm Grove, Juhu beach, Mumbai, the registrations for the event has been free and ongoing since past few weeks and the response has been really promising.

Speaking at the event would be Mathieu Muller, the global evangelist films and visual effects. He has studied in France, Switzerland and Canada and worked the last 13 years as a software engineer on professional flight simulators graphics engine and game middleware. Currently, he is based in France and holds the post of a Field Engineer for Unity and assists users over EMEA and making the link between users, devs, marketing and sales.

The event will provide rich knowledge to Unity content creators of various verticals while also a networking sessions with finger food and beverages after the event.

One can register on the spot as well.