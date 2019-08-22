‘Underwater’ trailer opens on a subterranean theme

In the recently released first trailer for the submerged thriller Underwater, Kristen Stewart plays a member of a stranded submarine crew.

After an earthquake destroys their underwater station, six researchers must navigate two miles in the dangerous, unknown depths of the ocean floor to make it to safety in a race against time.

The trailer starts with the radio message blaring: “You are now 5,000 miles from land and you are descending seven miles to the bottom of the ocean.” Our action hero of choice, Stewart, appears monitoring the daily goings on of things on the ocean floor. Naturally, disaster awaits around one of the science fiction-looking corridors in the underwater base, and soon the whole crew is trapped in a leaking ship.

“We drilled to the bottom of the ocean and we don’t know what came out,” a crew member says. We’re similarly left in the dark about “what came out,” seeing only brief flashes of the sea creature or perhaps … creatures? Are these underwater beasts friends or foe? Probably the latter as one mate is dragged away screaming by a rather large tentacle. Stewart stars alongside T.J Miller, Vincent Cassel, Jessica Henwick, John Gallagher Jr. and Mamoudou Athie.

The movie is slated for release on 15 November 2020