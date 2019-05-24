UnderDOGS to host one day summer workshop on game development for aspirants

To cater to the rising demand for the game developers, Mumbai based studio, UnderDOGS, a game development company in support with Unity will be hosting one-day summer workshop, ‘Breaking Into Gaming Industry’ on 26 May 2019.

“Breaking into the Gaming Industry is a customised workshop for everyone who is planning to start a career in gaming as well as who have just started one,” said UnderDOGS studio founder and CEO Vaibhav Chavan in an exclusive conversation with AnimationXpress.

The one day workshop will be a game development crash course for all to understand the gaming industry and to get an idea of how to make gaming as a career option. When we asked what is the reason behind holding a workshop like this Chavan answered “A wide majority of people are fascinated by the idea of making a successful career in gaming but have no idea how to start with. This workshop focuses on exactly solving this problem. We have three core aspects that we’re including in this, firstly everything about the gaming industry and game development. Secondly fun-filled sessions about team and personality development. And finally, some guidance on Unity 3D from the experts at Unity itself as this event is sponsored by Unity.”

Though the gaming industry in India is leaping each year despite that majority of the population in India failed to believe that gaming can be an ideal career and pursuing such huge courses becomes difficult for the interested ones. Thus the studio hosting the workshop which will help the aspirants to understand the industry scene first and then decide whether they want to develop games and pursue it as a career.



“The whole idea of initiating something like this is that there are very few institutes/colleges in India that teach game design/development. Most of them are very expensive that people can’t afford and they also are a full time like three to four years of bachelor’s degree and so on” he added

The six-hour long workshop will be chargeable and it will be accompanied by a course material as well as a certificate.

They are expecting aspirants to get a brief understanding of the Indian gaming industry scene and the way it operates. “Giving people detailed guidance on career paths to choose gaming basis the qualifications and skill set. The business of games, marketing and publishing along with the platforms and tools widely used in India to make games. Finally, some inspiring stories from the gaming industry to build up the confidence of taking the right steps ahead,” he concluded.

The workshop will start from 11 am onwards.